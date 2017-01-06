White Sox claim outfield prospect Wil...

White Sox claim outfield prospect Willy Garcia off waivers

12 hrs ago

Outfielder Willy Garcia, who the Pirates designated for assignment Dec. 31 to make room for right-hander Ivan Nova, was claimed off waivers Friday by the Chicago White Sox. Garcia, 24, batted .245 with six home runs for Class AAA Indianapolis last season.

Chicago, IL

