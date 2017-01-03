Tyler Glasnow receives consideration for MLB's best pitching prospect
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo polled MLB GMs and scouts on the game's best prospect and best pitching prospect, and Tyler Glasnow received three of 19 votes in the latter category. Cardinals prospect Alex Reyes was the runaway winner, getting 15 votes, and one scouting director describes Reyes as being an easy choice.
