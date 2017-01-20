Twins sign pitchers Ryan Vogelsong an...

Twins sign pitchers Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch

19 hrs ago Read more: Twinkie Town

Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports that the Twins have agreed to minor-league deals with righties Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch. The deals also come with invites to spring training.

