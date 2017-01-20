Trevor Hoffman misses Hall of Fame election by 5 votes

In this July 25, 2008, file photo, San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman throws in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game at Pittsburgh. Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor.

