The Pittsburgh Pirates And Toronto Blue Jays Discussed A 'Mega' Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays recently discussed a 'mega' trade, read on to find out more about the trade that was discussed. Throughout the offseason the Pittsburgh Pirates have been in various trade discussions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC