Should The Pirates Make A Run At Brian Dozier?

The Minnesota Twins are motivated to trade All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier , would he be a fit in Pittsburgh? Throughout the offseason there have been trade rumors swirling around Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. The Twins do not appear to be in a position to compete in 2017 and Dozier is one of the best two-way second basemen in baseball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.