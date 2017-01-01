Should The Pirates Make A Run At Bria...

Should The Pirates Make A Run At Brian Dozier?

Read more: Rum Bunter

The Minnesota Twins are motivated to trade All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier , would he be a fit in Pittsburgh? Throughout the offseason there have been trade rumors swirling around Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. The Twins do not appear to be in a position to compete in 2017 and Dozier is one of the best two-way second basemen in baseball.

Chicago, IL

