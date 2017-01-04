Ray Searage would advise his pitchers not to pitch in the World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic is set to kick off in March. For the Pirates, none of their pitchers are participating, but catcher Francisco Cervelli and outfielders Andrew McCutchen , Starling Marte , and Gregory Polanco are.
