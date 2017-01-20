Quintana trade could reinvigorate Pirates
Offseason forecasts of any kind are a challenging exercise, and it's perhaps even more difficult to anticipate transactions, especially trades. But we'll stay within the realm of reality with the Pirates and boldly predict Pittsburgh will acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox.
