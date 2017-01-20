Quintana trade could reinvigorate Pir...

Quintana trade could reinvigorate Pirates

10 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Pirates

Offseason forecasts of any kind are a challenging exercise, and it's perhaps even more difficult to anticipate transactions, especially trades. But we'll stay within the realm of reality with the Pirates and boldly predict Pittsburgh will acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox.

