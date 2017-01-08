Play ball: In the SEA-Pirates spat, f...

Play ball: In the SEA-Pirates spat, follow lease to the letter

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Pittsburgh Pirates are threatening to sue the city-county agency that operates PNC Park if it won't fund ballpark upgrades the team is seeking. It is ironic that the Pirates, often criticized over the years for not putting more money into player salaries, are angry that the Sports & Exhibition Authority won't put more money into the ballpark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec 23 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14) Mar '15 Mabey X Pirate Fan 2
News Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14) Aug '14 rgrock 1
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC