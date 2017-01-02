Pirates' Kang likely to be cut from South Korea roster because of off-field troubles
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang will likely be cut from the South Korean national team before the World Baseball Classic due to "worsening public opinion," manager Kim In-sik Kang was arrested for a DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident in early December in Seoul. It was discovered to be Kang's third DUI since 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC