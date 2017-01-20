Pirates expect Jung Ho Kang to be 'ready to go' for spring training
The Pirates are two weeks from opening spring training in Bradenton, Fla., and the front office still is unsure whether Jung Ho Kang, the embattled starting third baseman, will be available. For now, the Pirates are operating under the assumption Kang will be a full participant in camp.
