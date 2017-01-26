Pirates do *not* claim Brady Dragmire

Obviously anticipating another bridge year, the Pirates chose to save the waiver fee and forego claiming Brady Dragmire , who was outrighted to the minors by Texas. "With limited resources and only 40 roster spots, we have to make choices," GM Neal Huntington rationalized.

