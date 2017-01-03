Nova can boost pay $2 million annuall...

Nova can boost pay $2 million annually with Pirates

14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Ivan Nova can earn an additional $2 million annually in performance bonuses as part of his new contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which would raise his total to $32 million over three years if he makes 32 starts or pitches 200 innings in each season. As part of the $26 million, three-year deal announced Dec. 27, the right-hander gets a $2 million signing bonus payable by Jan. 15, a $7 million salary this year and $8.5 million in each of the following two seasons.

