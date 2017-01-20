NL West Notes: Dodgers chase reliever...

NL West Notes: Dodgers chase reliever Feliz, Kent struggles to garner Cooperstown votes

15 hrs ago Read more: Fish Stripes

Neftali Feliz became somewhat of a household name around the baseball community back at the beginning of the 2010s, when he closed out games for the Texas Rangers during their run of back-to-back World Series appearances. The AL Rookie of the Year in 2010, Feliz has bounced around multiple organizations in the years since, but now he's attracting attention from the Los Angeles Dodgers , who have vocalized their desire for another solid arm out of the pen.

