Jung Ho Kang officially removed from South Korea's World Baseball Classic roster

Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang was officially removed from the South Korea's World Baseball Classic roster on Wednesday, hours after Seoul police said they were seeking to indict Kang on a DUI charge - his third DUI arrest since 2009 - stemming from a Dec. 3 incident. Manager In-Sik Kim told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday he was "leaning toward" removing Kang from the roster because of "worsening public opinion."

