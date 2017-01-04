Jung Ho Kang officially removed from South Korea's World Baseball Classic roster
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang was officially removed from the South Korea's World Baseball Classic roster on Wednesday, hours after Seoul police said they were seeking to indict Kang on a DUI charge - his third DUI arrest since 2009 - stemming from a Dec. 3 incident. Manager In-Sik Kim told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday he was "leaning toward" removing Kang from the roster because of "worsening public opinion."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC