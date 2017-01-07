Jason Rogers Outrighted To Triple-A
A week after being designated for assignment, infielder/outfielder Jason Rogers has cleared waivers and will remain with the Pirate organization. On December 23rd the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers.
