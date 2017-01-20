INF Stephen Drew, Nationals agree to ...

INF Stephen Drew, Nationals agree to $3.5M, 1-year contract

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

INF Stephen Drew, Nationals agree to $3.5M, 1-year contract Backup infielder Stephen Drew has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jBKUPI In this photo taken July 16, 2016, Washington Nationals second baseman Stephen Drew throws to first during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Washington. The Nationals and Drew agreed on a one-year contract, with Drew returning for a second season with the Nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14) Mar '15 Mabey X Pirate Fan 2
News Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14) Aug '14 rgrock 1
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,318,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC