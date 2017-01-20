INF Stephen Drew, Nationals agree to $3.5M, 1-year contract Backup infielder Stephen Drew has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jBKUPI In this photo taken July 16, 2016, Washington Nationals second baseman Stephen Drew throws to first during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Washington. The Nationals and Drew agreed on a one-year contract, with Drew returning for a second season with the Nationals.

