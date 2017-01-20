Inbox: Should Bucs hold on to top prospects?

As nice as he would look in the rotation, it is not only against their style, but they would also be trading away similar talents that they could control for an even longer period. What are the chances of the Bucs bringing in a short-term workhorse, even if it means overpaying for a year of an experienced pitcher while our young guys mature and gain experience? -- Larry H., Pittsburgh If the White Sox hold on to Quintana or trade him elsewhere, I wouldn't expect the Pirates to spend big on another starter -- a high-upside reclamation project on an affordable one-year deal, maybe, but not another veteran innings-eater.

