Inbox: Should Bucs hold on to top pro...

Inbox: Should Bucs hold on to top prospects?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

As nice as he would look in the rotation, it is not only against their style, but they would also be trading away similar talents that they could control for an even longer period. What are the chances of the Bucs bringing in a short-term workhorse, even if it means overpaying for a year of an experienced pitcher while our young guys mature and gain experience? -- Larry H., Pittsburgh If the White Sox hold on to Quintana or trade him elsewhere, I wouldn't expect the Pirates to spend big on another starter -- a high-upside reclamation project on an affordable one-year deal, maybe, but not another veteran innings-eater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec 23 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14) Mar '15 Mabey X Pirate Fan 2
News Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14) Aug '14 rgrock 1
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC