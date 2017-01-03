Giants interested in Korean INF Hwang

The Giants continue to show interest in Korean free-agent infielder Jae-gyun Hwang, sources told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Tuesday. Hwang has spent the majority of his career with the Korea Baseball Organization's Lotte Giants, hitting .330/.391/.558 with 26 home runs and 104 RBIs in 118 games last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.