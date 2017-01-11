Former San Francisco Giant Ryan Vogelsong Signs with Twins
Former San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Ryan Vogelsong has signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to Phil Miller of the Minnesota Star Tribune . Vogelsong, who won two World Series rings in San Francisco, was originally drafted by the Giants.
