Dodgers notes: Neftali Feliz, Tyler Holt, Steve Geltz

While we wait for Kenley Jansen's five-year deal to become official - today marks the 26th day since the Dodgers agreed to terms with their closer - here is some news on another rumored bullpen interest, plus a pair of players reportedly signed to minor league deals. Neftali Feliz is among the right-handed pitchers the Dodgers are considering to pitch the eighth inning, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.