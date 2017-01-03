Dodgers notes: Neftali Feliz, Tyler H...

Dodgers notes: Neftali Feliz, Tyler Holt, Steve Geltz

13 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

While we wait for Kenley Jansen's five-year deal to become official - today marks the 26th day since the Dodgers agreed to terms with their closer - here is some news on another rumored bullpen interest, plus a pair of players reportedly signed to minor league deals. Neftali Feliz is among the right-handed pitchers the Dodgers are considering to pitch the eighth inning, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com .

Chicago, IL

