Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on LHP Cesilio Pimentel
The Atlanta Braves drafted Cesilio Pimentel in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft from the Pittsburgh Pirates system. How can he help the system? The Atlanta Braves lost multiple pieces in the Rule 5's major and minor league portions in December, and they attempted to replace some of the bullpen help they lost by picking up Pimentel in the minor league portion of the draft.
