Atlanta Braves Morning Chop: More on Crash; Spring Startups

Jul 10, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Sean Rodriguez rounds the bases on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Coming so quickly after the deaths of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura, news of a traffic accident involving Sean Rodriguez and his family - which included a fatality - left us fearing the worst for a while last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.