Adam Frazier is the heir apparent to Sean Rodriguez's super utility role with Pirates

A year ago, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington had a pretty good idea Adam Frazier, an infielder with no experience above Class AA, was going to reach the majors by season's end. After 64 starts and a .827 OPS for Class AAA Indianapolis, Frazier, 25, was promoted to the Pirates June 24. He replaced Cole Figueroa, a veteran who had won the backup utility infielder/a outfielder job in spring training, and secured a spot on the Pirates bench for the foreseeable future.

Chicago, IL

