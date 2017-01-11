2017 Pirates Prospectus: Lisalverto Bonilla

Each weekday until pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., Post-Gazette baseball writers Bill Brink and Stephen J. Nesbitt will deliver a primer on a player or two on the Pirates' 40-man roster. The countdown will rank players in order of impact and importance to the Pirates' chances in 2017, plus their on-field abilities, off-field concerns and the likelihood of their inclusion on the active roster on opening day April 3 in Boston and beyond.

