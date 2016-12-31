Where is Brady Dragmire when you need him?
Unless I miscounted, the Pirates' 40-man roster has contained 41 players for awhile now. I suspect that the Pirates planned to DFA Brady Dragmire when they signed Ivan Nova only to discover that Dragmire was no longer on the team.
