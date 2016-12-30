Should the Pirates pursue Brian Dozier?
Jesse Spector of the Sporting News lists potential trade partners for the Twins should they trade second baseman Brian Dozier, and comes to the initially surprising conclusion that The best fit among teams who have reportedly been in on Dozier, as far as positional need and ability to come up with an acceptable return, is the Dodgers. But there's one team that hasn't been mentioned that might be even better for Dozier, and that's the Pirates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucs Dugout.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC