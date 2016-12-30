Should the Pirates pursue Brian Dozier?

Jesse Spector of the Sporting News lists potential trade partners for the Twins should they trade second baseman Brian Dozier, and comes to the initially surprising conclusion that The best fit among teams who have reportedly been in on Dozier, as far as positional need and ability to come up with an acceptable return, is the Dodgers. But there's one team that hasn't been mentioned that might be even better for Dozier, and that's the Pirates.

