Should the Pirates pursue Brian Dozier?

Should the Pirates pursue Brian Dozier?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bucs Dugout

Jesse Spector of the Sporting News lists potential trade partners for the Twins should they trade second baseman Brian Dozier, and comes to the initially surprising conclusion that The best fit among teams who have reportedly been in on Dozier, as far as positional need and ability to come up with an acceptable return, is the Dodgers. But there's one team that hasn't been mentioned that might be even better for Dozier, and that's the Pirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucs Dugout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec 23 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14) Mar '15 Mabey X Pirate Fan 2
News Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14) Aug '14 rgrock 1
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,020

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC