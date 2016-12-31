San Francisco Giants Riding the Pine: Michael Morse

Michael Morse forever etched his name into San Francisco Giants lore with his heroics during the 2014 postseason, and as the fan favorite returns to the City by the Bay, he'll have an opportunity to help the three-time champions make a run at a fourth World Series title. On the final day of the 2013 Baseball Winter Meetings, the San Francisco Giants signed Michael Morse to a one-year deal worth $5 million, plus incentives.

