Rumor Roundup: 6 big offers for Encarnacion

Edwin Encarnacion blasts three home runs in the postseason, including a walk-off home run against the Orioles to clinch the AL Wild Card The Hot Stove season is underway, and we're keeping you up to date with the latest free-agent news, trade buzz, rumors and more. Edwin Encarnacion 's agent, Paul Kinzer, when speaking on Sportsnet 590 The FAN Wednesday told show host Jeff Blair his client has "had multiyear offers from six different teams."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.