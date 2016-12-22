There are on the Southside Showdown story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Quintana. In it, Southside Showdown reports that:

White Sox All-Star Jose Quintana reportedly drawing trade interest from Pirates. Will the South Siders trade another top pitcher this offseason? The r umor was first reported by Buster Olney of ESPN.com on Wednesday .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Southside Showdown.