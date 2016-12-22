Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquirin...

Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Quintana

There are 1 comment on the Southside Showdown story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Quintana. In it, Southside Showdown reports that:

White Sox All-Star Jose Quintana reportedly drawing trade interest from Pirates. Will the South Siders trade another top pitcher this offseason? The r umor was first reported by Buster Olney of ESPN.com on Wednesday .

Phil_Masters21

Carnegie, PA

#1 Friday
Need to get this done....
