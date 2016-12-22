Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Quintana
There are 1 comment on the Southside Showdown story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Quintana. In it, Southside Showdown reports that:
White Sox All-Star Jose Quintana reportedly drawing trade interest from Pirates. Will the South Siders trade another top pitcher this offseason? The r umor was first reported by Buster Olney of ESPN.com on Wednesday .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Southside Showdown.
|
#1 Friday
Need to get this done....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
|Pirates vs. Marlins: Series Preview Chat - June... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|stanley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC