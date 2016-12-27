Pittsburgh Pirates Make Ivan Nova Signing Official
Six days after news broke that the Pittsburgh Pirates had re-signed Ivan Nova, the contract is official. The team officially announced their new three year contract with the right handed starting pitcher early Tuesday afternoon.
