Pirates, Yankees, White Sox reportedly discussed three-team trade involving Jose Quintana

The Pirates, Yankees and White Sox discussed a three-team trade involving Jose Quintana, USA Today's Bob Nightengale tweets . Joel Sherman of the New York Post, though, tweets that the Yankees are not currently involved in talks involving Quintana or White Sox closer David Robertson.

