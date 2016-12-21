Pirates reportedly sign Hudson to 2-year deal
The Pirates and right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson have agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. Hudson, who turns 30 in March, was 3-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 70 appearances this past season, his second full campaign since undergoing consecutive Tommy John surgeries.
