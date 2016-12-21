Pirates reportedly sign Hudson to 2-y...

Pirates reportedly sign Hudson to 2-year deal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates and right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson have agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. Hudson, who turns 30 in March, was 3-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 70 appearances this past season, his second full campaign since undergoing consecutive Tommy John surgeries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Fri Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14) Mar '15 Mabey X Pirate Fan 2
News Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14) Aug '14 rgrock 1
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,828 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC