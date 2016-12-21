Pirates reportedly sign Hudson to 2-year deal
The Pirates reinforced the back end of their bullpen by agreeing on Monday to sign hard-throwing right-hander Daniel Hudson to a two-year contact, an industry source confirmed. Hudson's contract is worth $11 million with $1.5 million worth of incentives based on games finished, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, who first reported the agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Fri
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make.
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
|Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream (Aug '14)
|Mar '15
|Mabey X Pirate Fan
|2
|Recap: Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|rgrock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC