Pirates release David Whitehead

Pity poor Whitehead, whose unsuccessful minor league career would have gone almost entirely unnoticed had he not been included in a trade for a major leaguer. The Pirates, of course, acquired Whitehead when they traded Charlie Morton to the Phillies, even though Morton was a functional starting pitcher, the Pirates had no serious plans to replace him, and Whitehead wasn't a prospect.

