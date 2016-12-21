Pirates claim RHP Ogando off waivers from Marlins
The Pirates announced Friday that they have claimed Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Marlins. They designated infielder Jason Rogers for assignment to make room for their new right-handed reliever on the 40-man roster.
