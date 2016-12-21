Nova says decision to re-sign with Pirates an "easy" choice
Given a chance to explore the free agency market for the first time in his career, pitcher Ivan Nova methodically went through the process, listening to offers but never really changing his mindset. All things being equal - and just as importantly, all money being equal - Nova wanted to stick with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where the right-hander gave his uneven career a jump start with two occasionally brilliant months after being acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Yankees.
