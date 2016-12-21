Mets reportedly reach out to Pirates for Andrew McCutchen
According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports , the Mets have been "semi-engaged" in trade talks with center fielders, including "off and on" discussions with the Pirates about Andrew McCutchen. GM Sandy Alderson has been trying to shop Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce in order to move Michael Conforto as the permanent right fielder.
