Cutch, Cole will be catalysts heading into 2017
The morning after the Pirates' disappointing 2016 season ended in St. Louis, veteran reliever Jared Hughes took to Twitter to thank Pittsburgh's fans and posted a sentence that could serve as a motto of sorts for 2017. A heartfelt thank you goes out to our fans for supporting us this season.
