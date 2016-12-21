Bucs designate prospect Garcia for as...

Bucs designate prospect Garcia for assignment

18 hrs ago

The Pirates designated outfield prospect Willy Garcia for assignment on Saturday to make room for the recently re-signed Ivan Nova on their 40-man roster, the team announced. , and was the club's second-highest-ranked outfield prospect.

