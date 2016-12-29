Ask BD: What does Starling Marte's weird 2016 season mean?
Qotsa04: Where has Starling Marte's power gone? Don't you think his game is too dependent upon speed and BABIP? Qotsa04 also posted a StatCast chart that showed Marte's average exit velocity at significantly lower than those of most of his teammates. If anyone wants to play around with StatCast, you can do so here .
