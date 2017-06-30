Who is the Phillies' No. 1 prospect?

Episode 128 of The Felske Files is brought to you by Anthony Arot and The Nash Wealth Management Group! Check them out here ! After an 0-for-4 performance on Thursday night, Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs shortstop J.P. Crawford , who came into the season as the undisputed top prospect in the Phillies organization, was hitting .203 on the season. Out of 74 qualified International League players, that batting average ranks 73rd.

