Who is the Phillies' No. 1 prospect?

Who is the Phillies' No. 1 prospect?

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Good Phight

Episode 128 of The Felske Files is brought to you by Anthony Arot and The Nash Wealth Management Group! Check them out here ! After an 0-for-4 performance on Thursday night, Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs shortstop J.P. Crawford , who came into the season as the undisputed top prospect in the Phillies organization, was hitting .203 on the season. Out of 74 qualified International League players, that batting average ranks 73rd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,800 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC