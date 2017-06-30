Phillies MLR 7/5/17: Cornelius Randolph is also back?
Mark Appel - 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, WP Scott Kingery - 0 for 4, R, BB, K J.P. Crawford - 0 for 2, R, 2 BB Rhys Hoskins - 0 for 3, R, BB Dylan Cozens - 1 for 3, R, RBI, BB, 2 K Perhaps I can just let you view this quick snippet of the play log to get a sense of what the hell happened to Appel in that first inning because that was certainly...something. If that wasn't enough, Mark Peterson and Colton Murray gave up the other 6 runs in relief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
