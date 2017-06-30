Pete Mackanin's Inner Monologues: The...

Pete Mackanin's Inner Monologues: The Faults in Our All-Stars

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Good Phight

Goddamn it, Pete Mackanin thinks. Most I ever got was 130 games, and I was 23 . He had played wherever the team needed him, even if it meant making all kinds of errors at second, he still turned them double plays, and it wasn't always so easy, that turf was fast, and those lonely vuvuzelas in Parc Jarry and the sounds of the public frolicking in the pool over the right field wall just added to this feeling that his head had conked that invisible ceiling the scouts all drone on about, and maybe baseball didn't matter all that much in the grand scheme of things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC