Pete Mackanin's Inner Monologues: The Faults in Our All-Stars
Goddamn it, Pete Mackanin thinks. Most I ever got was 130 games, and I was 23 . He had played wherever the team needed him, even if it meant making all kinds of errors at second, he still turned them double plays, and it wasn't always so easy, that turf was fast, and those lonely vuvuzelas in Parc Jarry and the sounds of the public frolicking in the pool over the right field wall just added to this feeling that his head had conked that invisible ceiling the scouts all drone on about, and maybe baseball didn't matter all that much in the grand scheme of things.
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
