Pat Neshek suffers rare stumble as Phillies blow late 3-run lead in loss to Mets
NEW YORK a?? There is a good chance that Pat Neshek will learn on Sunday that he will be the Phillies ' representative in the All-Star Game on July 11. That news will surely excite the right-handed reliever, who has been among the best in the game this season. But even the best have a night they'd like to forget now and then a?? and for Neshek, this was it.
