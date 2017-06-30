Pat Neshek Day: How well have his pitches worked out?
As depressing as it is that the best option to represent the red pinstripes is a self-proclaimed "one inning" guy, we have to accept the fact that Neshek has been really good this season. Aside from his one hiccup this weekend against the Mets , it's hard to argue that Neshek shouldn't be the team's representative during the festivities in Miami.
