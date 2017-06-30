Nola tosses 7 splendid innings, Phils beat Pirates 4-0

Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night. Nola allowed four hits and none until Jordy Mercer lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the fifth.

