Mets put Conforto on DL with bruised hand, activate Wheeler

14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a bruised left hand, opening a roster spot for right-hander Zack Wheeler. Wheeler was activated from the DL to start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

