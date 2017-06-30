Cole's pitching, hitting lead Pirates past Phillies, 5-2
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Williams tries to catch an RBI triple by Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell's RBI during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco, left, and Francisco Cervelli react after scoring on a two-run single by Gerrit Cole during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Philadelphia.
