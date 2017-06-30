Bullpen bound? Phillies' Vince Velasquez ponders rest of 2017 season

Vince Velasquez made a rehab appearance last Saturday for Lehigh Valley, the first step back from an elbow injury he suffered May 30. And while that appearance went well and Velasquez is feeling good, the right-hander's future status with the big club is a bit of an unknown right now. In talking with reporters , Velasquez said he's not really sure whether he will be a starter when he returns, or if the Phillies will opt to use him in the bullpen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.