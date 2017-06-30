Bullpen bound? Phillies' Vince Velasq...

Bullpen bound? Phillies' Vince Velasquez ponders rest of 2017 season

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Good Phight

Vince Velasquez made a rehab appearance last Saturday for Lehigh Valley, the first step back from an elbow injury he suffered May 30. And while that appearance went well and Velasquez is feeling good, the right-hander's future status with the big club is a bit of an unknown right now. In talking with reporters , Velasquez said he's not really sure whether he will be a starter when he returns, or if the Phillies will opt to use him in the bullpen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC